JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,374 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 652,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $141.23 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

