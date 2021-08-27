JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

