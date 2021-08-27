JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $321.48 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $341.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

