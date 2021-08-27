John A. Roberts Buys 10,406 Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts acquired 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

