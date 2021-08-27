John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Ellen Taaffe Sells 1,717 Shares

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.17. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $969.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

