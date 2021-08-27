Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce $23.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.26 billion and the highest is $23.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $21.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,021,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.