Jon E. Barfield Sells 4,120 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMS stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

