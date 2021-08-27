Jon E. Barfield Sells 4,120 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CMS stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
