JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $524,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $162.62. 306,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

