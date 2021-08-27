Juggernaut Hits One Day Volume of $2.32 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $47.59 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00756938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101191 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.