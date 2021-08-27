Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock opened at GBX 101.85 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.41. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

In other Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust news, insider Nicholas Moakes bought 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £5,017.68 ($6,555.63).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

