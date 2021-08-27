K21 Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. K21 has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $1.30 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002411 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00763995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00099975 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,281 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

