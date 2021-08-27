Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Comcast were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after buying an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.