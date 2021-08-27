Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $295.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -273.28, a P/E/G ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

