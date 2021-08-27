Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

