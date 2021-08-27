Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 5,417 National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in National Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 828,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in National Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 30.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBHC stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

