Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $118,000 in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

