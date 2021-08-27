Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $215,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $224,284.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,221.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

