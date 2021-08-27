Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $18,587,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,240,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $9.78 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

