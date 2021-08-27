Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:KEN opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85. Kenon has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,144,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,281,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.