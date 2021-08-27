Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €62.50 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of EVD traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €53.64 ($63.11). 96,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €56.26. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a 12-month high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

