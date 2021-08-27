Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €850.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

Shares of KER stock opened at €672.40 ($791.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €741.90. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

