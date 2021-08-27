Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

OTIS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.48. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

