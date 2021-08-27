Kevin M. Lalande Acquires 14,900 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $147,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

Shares of LUMO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 37,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,115. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $87.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMO. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

