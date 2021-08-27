Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $177.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,654. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $175.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

