Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $175.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

