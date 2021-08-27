Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from its strong portfolio as reflected by the third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. It is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.70.

NYSE KEYS opened at $175.58 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $175.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

