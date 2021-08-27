Kilroy Realty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 560 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $65.06 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

