Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

