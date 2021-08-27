Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

