Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $365.09

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.09 ($4.77) and traded as low as GBX 353.40 ($4.62). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 355.80 ($4.65), with a volume of 2,596,111 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 365.09. The firm has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 97,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.