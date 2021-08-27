Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.78 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

