Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,814,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,389,000. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,023,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.