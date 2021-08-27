KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $8.81 on Friday, hitting $342.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

