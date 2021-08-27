KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $17.69 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $582.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

