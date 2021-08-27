Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $404,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 563,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

