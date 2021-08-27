Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,941,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 112,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,685,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

