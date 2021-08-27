Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,801 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.70. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.