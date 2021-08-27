Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

