L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th.
In related news, insider Raphael Lamm acquired 745,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86). Also, insider Mark Landau acquired 791,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,048,440.93 ($1,463,172.09). In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,516,875 shares of company stock worth $9,069,200.
About L1 Long Short Fund
