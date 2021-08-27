L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th.

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Raphael Lamm acquired 745,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86). Also, insider Mark Landau acquired 791,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,048,440.93 ($1,463,172.09). In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,516,875 shares of company stock worth $9,069,200.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.