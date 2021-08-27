LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 23,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $44,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.31. 4,008,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,992. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

