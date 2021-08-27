LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $57.70 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $57,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $632.40. 820,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 752.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $635.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.