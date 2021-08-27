LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $1.96 Million in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRDM traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $40.62. 572,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

