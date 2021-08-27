LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 252,000 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 134.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Agora were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of API. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:API traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,216. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.48 and a beta of -0.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.