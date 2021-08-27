LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases New Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.09% of ChargePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $53,400,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.24. 8,123,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

