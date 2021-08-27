LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.57 EPS

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $2.57, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE LAIX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LAIX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

