LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.78. LAIX has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of LAIX as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

