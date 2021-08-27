Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of LANC traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 140,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,113. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.55. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $162.53 and a one year high of $201.31.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.