Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

