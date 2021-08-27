Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,816.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.