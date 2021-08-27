Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Separately, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $406,000.

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

